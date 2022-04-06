The Studios of Key West
The April exhibition lineup at The Studios of Key West features local and national artists including William Rhodes, Heidi Theissen, Amanda Burnham and Kevin Assam.
Trained as a furniture maker by master craftsmen, and as a folk quilter by his grandmother and other artists, San Francisco-based artist William Rhodes uses his talents and empathy to give voice to African American histories and communities before they are lost to time. His exquisite wooden sculptures incorporate neon slogans, historic photos, and other ephemera. His fiber works include a pair of quilts made in Fall 2021 with members of Key West’s Bahama Village community.
In the XOJ Gallery, German artist Heidi Theissen presents a tender series of dreamlike paintings on found wood pieces – mostly of people and scenes from Bahama Village – which combine the virtuosity of a renaissance artist with the strange directness of folk art.
In the Zabar Project Gallery, visitors will encounter the work of Maryland-based artist Amanda Burnham, whose maximalist installation of folded, layered and intertwined drawings is like stepping into a pop-up comic book that’s as disorienting as it is exhilarating.
The Zabar Lobby Gallery explodes with the work of writer, comic, fashionista and stealth tricyclist Kevin Assam. Assam takes phrases overheard at parties, gay bars and dubious back alleys, then prints them in neon colors like a modern-day Warhol, finding poetry in the absurd.
April exhibitions will be on view through Thursday, April 28. Studio hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For information on the current exhibitions, visit http://www.tskw.org, or by calling 305-296-0458.
The Studios of Key West is located at 533 Eaton St.
Collections, Key West
Roddy Reed is the featured artist at Collections, Key West Gallery.
Reed created fame for his light and lustery ‘pinch pots’ and came to Key West in 1986 to restore an old Conch House on New Street.
He set up a raku kiln in the backyard of the property and pinched his way to the permanent collections of a number of museums along with a multitude of corporate and private collections.
A full collection of Reed’s work can be seen at Collections Gallery, along with the work of the Mud Pi Japanese artists, Rhonda Bristol’s, Tribal Series, Will Fernandez’s raku entourage and the work of glass blower Wes Hunting.
Collections, Key West, is located at 6810 Front St, Stock Island. For information, call 305-923-4778 or visit http://www.collectionskw.com
Gingerbread Square
The latest work of Janet Mueller and Jane Washburn will be on display through Friday, April 1, at Gingerbread Square Gallery, 1207 Duval St. For information visit http://www.gingerbreadsquaregallery.com, or call 305-296-8900.
Key West Art Gallery
The Key West Art Center & Gallery, 301 Front St., has announced that Letty Nowak will be teaching portrait painting classes Tuesday through Thursday, April 5-7.
The sessions are designed for beginners and advanced artists alike. “My goal is to make portrait painting less intimidating so my students will continue painting them confidently even after the class,” says Nowak.
Mixing colors, application of paint and some drawing will be covered. Students will be working with oils on canvas to make a portrait of a person they choose.
For registration, call 305-294-1241, or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com.