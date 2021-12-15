Gallery on Greene
A featured artist this week at Gallery on Green is Jack Baron.
Baron, was one of Florida’s foremost folk artists who spent the last 25 years of his life in Key West painting in his Duval Square gallery/studio.
He was a self taught artist born in Rockaway Beach in the New York area and joined the Navy in 1944. After the war, he finished college at New York University and moved to Key West in 1977 and started to paint, and paint and paint.
Here, he created more than 4000 vibrantly colored paintings, tapestries and wood sculptures.
His subject matter ranged from cats and other pets to locals to beautiful women with darker colored skin, bold lips and glamorous attire.
Baron’s works charmed thousands of art buyers on the island; locals and visitors alike. Polka dots and bright colors were his hallmarks.
All of the works in the Gallery on Greene come from major Key West collections.
Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323, or visit http://ww.galleryon greene.com
Harrison Gallery
Harrison Gallery is now showcasing Deb Karash’s new jewelry collection.
“Jewelry is about intimacy and connection. It has a history of marking special moments in time and it is one of the rare art forms that we carry out in the world with us. We use it to tell the outside world something about ourselves.”
Karash brings color to metal using a technique more often used on paper. She creates beautiful jewelry by drawing on metal with Prismacolor pencils. While her subject matter may change, her unusual technique remains consistent with a bold use of color and application method.
The Harrison Gallery is located 825 White St. For information, visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com or call 305-294-0609.
The Studios of Key West
“Piece by Piece,” The Studios of Key West’s annual winter members’ exhibition, will be on display from through Thursday, Dec. 30.
This year’s exhibition includes the work of over 100 member artists working in a broad range of media, including painting, sculpture, drawing, print, photography, and textile, as well as a wide range of stylistic approaches, from realism to abstraction to figuration. Artwork will be available for purchase, with 75% of sales going directly to the artist.
The winter members’ exhibition also serves as a kickoff for The Studios’ new cultural season. The public is invited to stop in to see a wide array of work, and to pick up the just-released 2021/22 season catalog.
“Piece by Piece” will be on display Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For information, visit http://www.tskw.org.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St.
Council of the Arts
The 2021 Members’ show of the Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St.
The theme, “Dazzling Horizons,” offers the viewer a look forward and a look around at the inspirational creativity of the artists. Magnificent sunsets, colorful skies, shiny moon and endless glistening waters encourage all to preserve and enjoy nature. The islands and all the talented people who live and visit here create a lively atmosphere.
The “Dazzling Horizons” exhibit features 89 pieces by 57 artists and will be on display through Friday, Jan. 28.
For information, call 305-295-4369 or visit http://www.keysarts.com.
Effusion Gallery
The work of an Irish artist known as “Pigsy” is featured at Effusion Gallery.
In a former career the artist was the award-winning architect, Ciarán McCoy, and “Pigsy” borrows from that architectural knowledge to create his diverse expressionist art work as his alter ego.
The majority of pieces were painted during the artist’s recent year long residency in Spain and echo the vibrancy and color of the city of Malaga.
Effusion Gallery is located at 701 Duval St. For information, call 305-735-4345.
Custom House
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened “Gouges & Grain: Artists in wood,” an exhibition featuring skilled artists who employed wood as a medium This exhibit examines select pieces from the Society’s permanent collection that were created using wood.
Featuring artists such as Mario Sanchez, Norma Renner, Helen Harrison, Tony Barcelo, Suzie dePoo, George Mario Garcia and Duke Rood, the exhibit reveals the many ways that artists have explored the natural beauty and movement of wood.
The exhibition will run through Thursday, Jan. 13.
Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House is located at 281 Front St. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.