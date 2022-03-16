At the Galleries

Walk on White
The Walk on White will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, with nine galleries holding open houses.
The Coffee Mill Dance Studio is featuring performances starting at 7 p.m. from the Young Dance Collective student dance company, the Hip-hop and African dance classes.
Stone Soup
Stone Soup will present local artist Dick Moody at an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
Moody’s unique collection of acrylics has “Ospreys” as the theme. He has shown in 10 different galleries in his 33 year residence in Key West. In addition to his 100s of paintings and murals, his stainless steel sculptures at the Key West International Airport, Smathers Beach, La Concha Hotel and the Blue Marlin Hotel and in private yards and homes.
Stone Soup is located at 802 White St. For information, call 305-296-2080 or Dick Moody at 305-942-1758.
Ilvedson Brothers Gallery
Twin brothers Leif and Loren Ilvedson, both artists, have opened a gallery to present their art.
They create original works (and prints) in oil, pen and ink, digital illustration, and screen printing with a style that spans from pop art to surrealism.
Key West-centric poster art and works in progress are available at the gallery, 1128 Duval St. For information, visit http://www.ilvedsonbrothers.com
The Studios of Key West
As part of Key West’s Bicentennial Celebration in March, artists from the Florida Keys and beyond will join Reynerio Tamayo, Cuba’s preeminent baseball artist, in an exhibition celebrating America’s favorite pastime. “Play Ball!” is a multi-artist tribute to baseball on view through Thursday, March 31, featuring a new body of work by Tamayo, as well as over 100 baseball bats transformed into works of art.
The collection runs the gamut from brightly painted scenes to ornate sculptural objects. Some bats have been transformed entirely; one into a fully functional lamp and another into a didgeridoo that can be played. A handful have been carved or hollowed out and put back together, and a few others elevate the bat into a tribute to Conch Culture and Women’s Baseball.
The centerpiece of the exhibition are paintings by Tamayo, an artist known for his good-natured but sharply drawn commentaries on pop culture, history and politics. Tamayo says, “the Cuban people’s passion for the sport is connected to their identity.”
Also on view in March in The Studios’ Sanger Gallery is “Journey to the Great Round” by Marlene Koenig. Koenig’s paintings and works on paper are inspired by her close study of eastern spirituality and Jungian philosophy. The Zabar Project Gallery will feature “Facades,” Pamela Kostmayer’s latest abstract work consists of mixed media including encaustic, paper, wood, metal objects and oil stick.
All three exhibitions will be on view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For information, visit http://www.tskw.orgTSKW is located at 533 Eaton Street.