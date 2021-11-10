Collections, Key West
Artist, lumber jack and furniture maker Jimmy Wray is providing the gallery with the local exotic hardwoods of the Keys at Collections, Key West.
Wray’s sideboard is made of quilted Woman’s Tongue, purple heart and Cuban Mahogany, and the bamboo chaise lounge has elegant sweeping curves and is an architectural statement of form and function.
Collections, Key West is located at 6810 Front St., Stock Island, down the dock from the Hogfish.
For information and hours, call 305-923-4778, email karen@collectionskw.com or visit http://www.collectionskeywest.com.
Custom House
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened “Gouges & Grain: Artists in wood,” an exhibition featuring skilled artists who employed wood as a medium This exhibit examines select pieces from the Society’s permanent collection that were created using wood.
Featuring artists such as Mario Sanchez, Norma Renner, Helen Harrison, Tony Barcelo, Suzie dePoo, George Mario Garcia and Duke Rood, the exhibit reveals the many ways that artists have explored the natural beauty and movement of wood.
The exhibition will run through Thursday, Jan.13.
Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House is located at 281 Front St. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.
Jag Gallery
Jag Gallery has opened a minimalist exploration of Key West with their new exhibition of the work of Kaline Carter.
Carter spent 20 years resisting art. He put aside his paint brushes and settled into a successful design and advertising career. But his client, Texas artist Susan Crouch had other ideas. When she passed in 2017, he found himself painting to remember her. He brought his designer’s eye for sharp abstraction to the canvas, experimenting with color and shape until he captured the specific dusty glow of the sky around him. Letty Nowak suggested that he turn that same sharp attention to Key West.
The results are a sophisticated Key West architecture series that eschews tropical tropes of gingerbread and curlicues. Instead, sharp geometric edges cut into blue skies that shimmer thick with moisture. Where his Palm Springs skies glow with a magenta tinge, Carter captures a completely different blue in his Key West paintings, a blue that reflects the ocean with a sophisticated minimalist crispness.
The exhibit will be on display through Tuesday, Nov. 16, and online at http://www.jaggallery.art.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St., Suite C-23, in Duval Square. Call 305-407-6202.
Salt Gallery
An exhibit of Richard Kemble’s art will be on view through November at Salt Gallery; a survey of his half century of creativity in woodcuts and oil pastels and his American flag collages. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.
In 1975 and 1976, a series of more than 100 flag collages were created, using a variety of materials including rags and discarded materials.
Kemble continued to create flag collages, drawings and oil pastels in spurts of creativity up until his death. The estate is still discovering caches of these flag collages.
The exhibition at SALT will feature Kemble’s Windows series, a group of pieces executed in his Key West studio during the winter of 2004. This burst of energy using sheets of gold leaf and strong colors was the last of Kemble’s major output before his death in 2007.
Kemble’s art continues to work magic on the viewer. His legacy is still to be discovered.
“Richard Kemble — A Retrospective,” a book co-authored by George Korn and Thomas Livingston will be featured with a book signing at the reception.
SALT Gallery is located at 830 Fleming St.
For information, visit http://www.saltislandprovisions.com or call 305-517-6088.
Council of the Arts
The 2021 Members’ show of the Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St.
The theme, “Dazzling Horizons,” offers the viewer a look forward and a look around at the inspirational creativity of the artists. Magnificent sunsets, colorful skies, shiny moon and endless glistening waters encourage all to preserve and enjoy nature. The islands and all the talented people who live and visit here create a lively atmosphere.
The “Dazzling Horizons” exhibit features 89 pieces by 57 artists and will be on display through Friday, Jan. 28.
For information, call 305-295-4369 or visit http://www.keysarts.com.
Gallery on Greene
Featured at Gallery on Greene is “Pool Hopping,” an exhibit of new work by Andy Thurber.
Thurber’s new work reflects the vibrant cultural life of an island community filled with vivacious characters. His art form encompasses the expressive culture of folklore and cultural heritage. In other words, his memories of times past and cherished by natives, residents and those visitors seeking authenticity of place.
“Pool Hopping” recalls a pastime all Key West children remember from the Hemingway pool as a right of passage, to the first public pool at the Southernmost and then all the hotels since then. Every generation tells tales of pool hopping.
The exhibit will be on display through Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Also on display is the work of Key West native Linda Rieke, owner of the unique “90 Miles to Cuba” store on Greene Street. She has a talent for capturing the saltwater essence of Keys’ life.
The Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com.