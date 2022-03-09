Ilvedson Brothers Gallery
Twin brothers Leif and Loren Ilvedson, both artists, have opened a gallery to present their art.
They create original works (and prints) in oil, pen and ink, digital illustration and screen printing with a style that spans from pop art to surrealism.
Key West-centric poster art and works in progress are available at the gallery, 1128 Duval St. For information, visit http://www.ilvedsonbrothers.com
Council of the Arts
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts exhibit, Mavens of Metal and Clay, is on display at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., through Wednesday, March 9.
The Studios of Key West
As part of Key West’s Bicentennial Celebration in March, artists from the Florida Keys and beyond will join Reynerio Tamayo, Cuba’s preeminent baseball artist, in an exhibition celebrating America’s favorite pastime. “Play Ball!” is a multi-artist tribute to baseball on view through Thursday, March 31, featuring a new body of work by Tamayo, as well as over 100 baseball bats transformed into works of art.
The collection runs the gamut from brightly painted scenes to ornate sculptural objects. Some bats have been transformed entirely; one into a fully functional lamp and another into a didgeridoo that can be played. A handful have been carved or hollowed out and put back together, and a few others elevate the bat into a tribute to Conch Culture and Women’s Baseball.
The centerpiece of the exhibition is a new body of paintings of Tamayo, an artist known for his good-natured but sharply drawn commentaries on pop culture, history and politics. Tamayo says, “the Cuban people’s passion for the sport is connected to their identity,” and his portrait of baseball’s Major League star Bronson Arroyo, who was born and raised in Key West, is a true celebration of a homegrown hero.
Also on view in March in The Studios’ Sanger Gallery is “Journey to the Great Round” by Marlene Koenig. Koenig’s ambitious, meticulous, fantastical paintings and works on paper are inspired by her close study of eastern spirituality and Jungian philosophy. The Zabar Project Gallery will feature “Facades,” Pamela Kostmayer’s latest abstract work consists of mixed media including encaustic, paper, wood, metal objects and oil stick.
All three exhibitions will be on view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For information, visit http://www.tskw.orgTSKW is located at 533 Eaton Street.
Gallery on Greene
Priscilla Coote’s latest work is on exhibition at Gallery in Greene.
Her newest offerings, including “Into the Light”, an oil painting that immerses the viewer into a virtual reality of lapping waves and soft pink sand between the toes will be on display.
Additional paintings include “Calm Water” and “From the Water 2”, which transports the viewer to their own private island.
Gallery on Greene is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com