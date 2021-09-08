Cuban Art Exhibit
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened “Liberty, in the Shadow of Silence,” an exhibition of contemporary art by more than 50 Cuban artists at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonson St.
The exhibit is part of the Arts Council’s Art in Public Buildings program, designed to offer an opportunity for artists to exhibit their work beyond a traditional gallery space and enhance the environment of those who work and visit the Gato Building. Curated by Alaen Ledesma Fernandez, the exhibit will be on display through Friday, Oct. 1
The building is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The building is ADA accessible and free parking is available.
For information, call 305-295-4369.
Collections, Key West
Collections Gallery on Stock Island is exhibiting a showing of iconic, oceanic horse and fish life.
Omar, of Jamaican descent, and Karen and Jimmy Wray have teamed up to mill and carve the seahorses of local waters; a team of them in fact. The horses are carved of Key West’s Cuban Mahogany and Jamaica Dogwood. Brad Grus, a retired metal worker, author and avid fisherman/hunter, is presently sculpting grouper, tarpon and hogfish, assembled from local exotic hardwoods. Jesse Alfonso, born in Havana, hand tools and carves wood/metal sculptures, utilizing complex texturing and unique finishes to create a type of steampunk fish.
Newest artist Tyler Yates, a Conch fisherman, is carving fish, conch and pirates from Dade County Pine and Cuban Mahogany. His style is that of Mario Sanchez.
Collections, Key West is located at 6810 Front St, Stock Island, down the dock from the Hogfish. For information and hours, call 305-923-4778, email karen@collectionskw.com or visit http://www.collectionskeywest.com.
Gallery on Greene
Featured at Gallery on Greene is Michael Harrell, a native Floridian who has been painting nautical scenes since at least the first grade
“I did a lot of illustrations for newspapers and magazines in the years right after college but couldn’t wait to start painting full-time. We’d go on family vacations to the coast and something would catch my eye and I’d feel like I couldn’t rest until I painted it,” Harrell said
“I especially like the challenge of capturing natural light in landscapes and street scenes as well as the intricacies of depicting water realistically, particularly the waters off Key West.”
Harrell’s work is reminiscent of American regionalists such as Andrew Wyeth and Winslow Homer and he is known for his remarkable ability to capture the luminous effects of light.
The Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com.