At the Galleries

Council of the Arts
The 2021 Members’ show of the Florida Keys Council of the Arts is on display at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St.
The theme, “Dazzling Horizons,” offers the viewer a look forward and a look around at the inspirational creativity of the artists. Magnificent sunsets, colorful skies, shiny moon and endless glistening waters encourage all to preserve and enjoy nature. The islands and all the talented people who live and visit here create a lively atmosphere.
The “Dazzling Horizons” exhibit features 89 pieces by 57 artists and will be on display through Friday, Jan. 28.
For information, call 305-295-4369 or visit http://www. keysarts.com.
Gallery on Greene
Featured at Gallery on Greene is the work of Peter Vey. Considered an American Regionalist, he is known for his thick palette strokes and brilliant colors, creating paintings echoing the vibrant light of the tropics.
The Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com.
The Studios of Key West
TSKW has four exhibits on display in January.
"South of Southernmost" is an exhibit of Mark Hedden's photographs featuring Ballast Key, a backcountry island seven miles west of Key West. Under the guidance of the Nature Conservancy, the island was donated to the National Wildlife Refuge system to become a backcountry research station. "South of Southernmost" is a photography project that documents the arc of the island’s story as it reorients from the human to the wild.
For well over a year, against a backdrop of headlines consumed by the pandemic, Ohio-based printmaker Nicholas Hill has scanned the paper each day for people glimpsed in the backgrounds of news photos, then foregrounded them as raw, brush and ink drawings across the paper’s surface. Numbering over 3,800 so far (with a selection on view in Key West), the drawings serve as a reminder of lives lost in the show "Pandemic Portraits."
Christopher Santoro's "Dancing in a Teapot: a Pixel Paradox in Paradise" is on display in the Zabar Project Gallery. Known as an illustrator of children’s books, with over 40 years of titles under his belt, Santoro’s seemingly effortless range extends to elegant abstractions, witty design and tightly rendered visual puns.
Ann Labriola is the Director of Fine Arts at College of the Florida Keys and one of the area’s strongest ceramicists, with a collection of recent work combining organic and abstract forms in her show "One Mile to Hope"
Visitors be required to provide proof of a recent negative COVID test or of full COVID vaccination and must wear a mask while indoors.
For information, visit http://www.tskw.org.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St.
Jag Gallery
Lincoln Perry and Vincent Pomilio will be the featured artists at Jag Gallery. Perry's contemporary works are paired in the exhibit with Pomilio's abstract works.
Pomilio has had a career in New York City and the Hudson Valley, from an early group show with Keith Haring in the early 1990s, to a journey in galleries throughout New York. Perry is presenting a series of oil pastels and a body of work of postcard watercolor figure paintings and portraits.
The show will be on exhibit through Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Jag Gallery is located in Duval Square at 1075 Duval St., Suite C-23. For information, call 305-407-6202, email jaggallerykw@gmail.com or visit http://www.jaggallery.art