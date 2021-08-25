At the Galleries

Gallery on Greene
Featured at Gallery on Greene is Michael Harrell, a native Floridian who has been painting nautical scenes since at least the first grade
“I did a lot of illustrations for newspapers and magazines in the years right after college but couldn’t wait to start painting full-time. We’d go on family vacations to the coast and something would catch my eye and I’d feel like I couldn’t rest until I painted it,” Harrell said
“I especially like the challenge of capturing natural light in landscapes and street scenes as well as the intricacies of depicting water realistically, particularly the waters off Key West.”
Harrell’s work is reminiscent of American regionalists such as Andrew Wyeth and Winslow Homer and he is known for his remarkable ability to capture the luminous effects of light.
The Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com.
JAG Gallery
JAG Gallery is now showcasing its juried summer show “Poolside.”
Artists from the Keys and around the nation, working in a variety of mediums, were invited to explore the shimmering cool of a pool. Their sharp-edged photographs, wavering watercolors, even welded metal sculptures, radiate a calming breeze, perfect for a summer retreat.
The exhibit will be on display through Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information, call 305-407-6202, visit http://www.jaggallery.art or email info@jaggallery.com.
Cuban Art Exhibit
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened “Liberty, in the Shadow of Silence,” an exhibition of contemporary art by more than 50 Cuban artists at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonson St.
The exhibit is part of the Arts Council’s Art in Public Buildings program, designed to offer an opportunity for artists to exhibit their work beyond a traditional gallery space and enhance the environment of those who work and visit the Gato Building. Curated by Alaen Ledesma Fernandez, the exhibit will be on display through Friday, Oct. 1
The building is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The building is ADA accessible and free parking is available.
For information, call 305-295-4369.
Collections, Key West
This gallery on Stock Island offers both classical and modern paintings, kinetic sculpture, antiques, fine wood furniture, jewelry and collectibles; all reflecting various insights into the island’s nature.
Among the collectibles is a ballast stone from the shipwreck Atocha painted by “Monkey Tom,” a table made of local Woman’s Tongue and Tabebuia, painterly comments on voodoo and Santeria and Cuban paintings.
Collections, Key West is located at 6810 Front St, Stock Island, down the dock from the Hogfish. For information, call 305-923-4778 or visit http://www.collectionskeywest.com.