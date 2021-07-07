SALT Gallery
For the month of July, SALT Gallery will feature “Key West Summer,” a collection of works by artist Ann Lorraine.
Lorraine has lived in Key West since 1974 and is known for her award-winning Fantasy Fest costumes and giant animated floats and for her work as window designer for Fast Buck Freddie’s department store on Duval Street for nearly a quarter century.
Despite a career that has already spanned decades, Lorraine is still actively working as an artist in Key West. Her newest exhibit is a compilation of both works created over the last few years and a handful of pieces from early on in her Key West career.
SALT Gallery is located at 830 Fleming St. For information, call 305-517-6088 or visit http://www.saltislandprovisions.com.
Jag Gallery
JAG Gallery will explore inner and outer environments featuring works by Sally West and Cathy Rose.
West spends hours working en plein air, capturing dramatic waves and shimmering sunlight with her thick impasto strokes. Her still life paintings distill that same sense of movement into shuddering petals and sparkling glass.
Rose looks inward rather than out. Combining her subtle porcelain figures with intriguing found objects, she crafts sculptures that simmer with emotion. For this show, in addition to an entirely new body of sculptural work, JAG gallery will present her first collection of paintings. Still using evocative bits of ephemera as her base, Rose expands into subtle portraits whose deep eyes might reveal secrets, if you take the time to look.
The exhibit will be on display through Tuesday, July 27, and online at http://www.jaggallery.art.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information, call 305-407-6202, visit http://www. jaggallery.art or email info@jaggallery.com
Collections, Key WestThis gallery on Stock Island offers both classical and modern paintings, kinetic sculpture, antiques, fine wood furniture, jewelry and collectibles; all reflecting various insights into the island’s nature.
Among the collectibles is a ballast stone from the shipwreck Atocha painted by “Monkey Tom,” a table made of local Woman’s Tongue and Tabebuia, painterly comments on VooDoo and Santeria and Cuban paintings.
Collections, Key West is located at 6810 Front St, Stock Island, down the dock from the Hogfish. For information, call 305-923-4778 or visit http://www.collectionskeywest.com
Council of the ArtsThe Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened “Liberty, in the Shadow of Silence, an exhibit of contemporary Cuban art, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St.
The exhibit will be on display until Friday, Oct. 1. For information, call the Arts Council, 305-295-4369 or email info@keysarts.com.
Harrison GalleryMichael Peterson’s work with Locust wood, carving and transforming the highly dense material, has resulted in two “Birdstones.” These lovebirds can be taken home separately or as a pair.
Peterson’s wood sculptures are inspired by the geographic environment of the American Pacific Northwest. The selection and sourcing of wood is a significant step in his process of making.
The Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-295-0609 or visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com/pawel-kaczynski
The Studios of Key West
The Studios of Key West is offering a number of ways to enjoy its exhibitions. In addition to its regular gallery hours of noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, TSKW is offering private tours to small groups. Bookings begin with a rooftop mimosa at its art deco building and continue with a tour through the galleries.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St.