The Studios of Key West
“Piece by Piece,” The Studios of Key West’s annual winter members’ exhibition, will be on display from Thursday, Dec. 2 through Thursday, Dec. 30.
This year’s exhibition includes the work of over 100 member artists working in a broad range of media, including painting, sculpture, drawing, print, photography, and textile, as well as a wide range of stylistic approaches, from realism to abstraction to figuration. Artwork will be available for purchase, with 75% of sales going directly to the artist.
The winter members’ exhibition also serves as a kickoff for The Studios’ new cultural season. The public is invited to stop in to see a wide array of work, and to pick up the just-released 2021/22 season catalog.
“Piece by Piece” will be on display Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For information, visit http://www.tskw.org.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St.
Jag Gallery
The ceramic sculpture work of Diane Martin-Lublinski will be paired with monoprints by John Martini at Jag Gallery.
Martin-Lubinski first joined Jag during the 2021 Small Works exhibit.
Her Faces in a Crowd series of ceramic masks have continued to sell out the gallery, but this new body of work breaks free from the constrained small scale she adopted during the pandemic. Full body sculptures stretch tall and an innovative series of corals burst from the wall in intense color. “I don’t even swim” says Martin Lubinski, but the coral reefs are where my imagination travels.”
John Martini’s monoprints reflect his well-known sculptures with his bold and confident marks of figures, animals, and even occasionally his signature bomb. All works are on paper and are a single impression as Martini can only capture it once using a confident hand with the medium of monoprinting.
Martin-Lublinski’s ceramics and Martini’s monoprints at Jag Gallery will be on display through Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information, visit http://www.jaggallery.art or call 305-407-6202.
Council of the Arts
The 2021 Members’ show of the Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St.
The theme, “Dazzling Horizons,” offers the viewer a look forward and a look around at the inspirational creativity of the artists. Magnificent sunsets, colorful skies, shiny moon and endless glistening waters encourage all to preserve and enjoy nature. The islands and all the talented people who live and visit here create a lively atmosphere.
The “Dazzling Horizons” exhibit features 89 pieces by 57 artists and will be on display through Friday, Jan. 28.
For information, call 305-295-4369 or visit http://www. keysarts.com.
Custom House
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened “Gouges & Grain: Artists in wood,” an exhibition featuring skilled artists who employed wood as a medium This exhibit examines select pieces from the Society’s permanent collection that were created using wood.
Featuring artists such as Mario Sanchez, Norma Renner, Helen Harrison, Tony Barcelo, Suzie dePoo, George Mario Garcia and Duke Rood, the exhibit reveals the many ways that artists have explored the natural beauty and movement of wood.
The exhibition will run through Thursday, Jan. 13.
Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House is located at 281 Front St. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.
Harrison Gallery
Former Key West resident Jamie Alcroft is the featured artist at Harrison Gallery.
Alcroft owned a jewelry store on Duval Street and was the island’s Morning Man on radio WKWF where he met Mack Dryden and became one-half of the comedy duo “Mack & Jamie.” Two years later the call came from The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. This and other TV appearances led to their own syndicated show in the 80s, “Comedy Break with Mack and Jamie.” For the next 35 years, they performed on stages around the world.
Today, Alcroft continues his work as a comedian and voice actor while handcrafting beautiful works of silver to wear and behold.
The Harrison Gallery is located 825 White St. For information, visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com or call 305-294-0609.
Collections, Key West
Artist, lumberjack and furniture maker Jimmy Wray is providing the gallery with the local exotic hardwoods of the Keys at Collections, Key West.
Wray’s sideboard is made of quilted Woman’s Tongue, purple heart and Cuban Mahogany, and the bamboo chaise lounge has elegant sweeping curves and is an architectural statement of form and function.
Collections, Key West is located at 6810 Front St., Stock Island, down the dock from the Hogfish.
For information and hours, call 305-923-4778, email karen@collectionskw.com or visit http://www.collectionskeywest.com.
Gallery on Greene
Featured at Gallery on Greene is the work of Key West native Linda Rieke, owner of the unique “90 Miles to Cuba” store on Greene Street. She has a talent for capturing the saltwater essence of Keys’ life.
The Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com.
Salt Gallery
Karen Beauprie’s “Anatomy of an Urban Sketch” is the featured exhibit at Salt Gallery, 830 Fleming St.
For information, visit http://www.saltislandprovisions.com or call 305-517-6088.