As well as being connected by the iconic Overseas Highway, the 125-mile-long Florida Keys Island chain also is connected by a vibrant community of artists. From now through Tuesday, May 10, art lovers can view a 24-foot mural featuring the work of close to 400 creative spirits during a series of seven exhibitions throughout the Keys.
“The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” comprises nearly 400 individual canvases measuring six-inches square that were provided to artists and arts-minded local residents. Their resultant works — produced in mediums ranging from oils and watercolor to photography, mixed media and quilting — showcase subjects including birds and sea life, palms and waterfront scenes, abstract visions and local landmarks.
“The mural’s ‘road show’ tour from Key Largo to Key West celebrates the longstanding connection between the community and local cultural initiatives,” said Elizabeth Young, Executive Director of the Florida Keys Council of the Arts, which spearheaded the project.
The next opening reception will be at the Artists in Paradise Gallery in the Winn-Dixie Shopping Plaza on Big Pine Key from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22. The reception, with hors d’ouevres, desserts and libations, is open to the public.
After viewing the unique installation, art lovers can add pieces of it to their collection. Patrons can make a $50 donation for one individual canvas or a $125 donation for three at any reception or online at http://www.keysarts.com. Each donor will receive a randomly selected piece of the mosaic by mail with an artist statement providing insight into the work.
Proceeds from the Connections Project benefit Keys artists and arts organizations through Arts Council grants. To participate in the Connections Project or for information, visithttp://www. keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.