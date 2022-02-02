The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened opens its 10th annual Connections Project at Baker’s Cay Resort, 97000 Overseas Highway in Key Largo.
The Connections Project is an Arts Council’s activities connecting community members with local arts and cultural initiatives. The Arts Council provided a 6-inch by 6-inch blank canvas to local professional artists and artistic residents who then create a piece of art.
Once the completed canvases were collected, the mosaic was assembled by volunteers and will be taken on the road from Key Largo to Key West for seven art receptions and exhibitions. All receptions run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Exhibits are open during regular business hours of the Arts Council business partner’s locations. The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys is sponsored by Royal Furniture. The mosaic mural will be on exhibit in each location for about two weeks before going on the road to the next venue.
The next stop will be Our Place in Paradise gallery, 88711 Overseas Highway in Tavernier, with a reception on Saturday, Feb. 5.
After connecting with the art, patrons can also collect art by making a $50 donation for one canvas or a $125 donation for three at any reception or online at www.keysarts.com. Once the road show has ended, donors receive a randomly selected piece of the mosaic in the mail. Each work includes an artist statement providing insight into the origin of the work and the artist’s thoughts and inspiration.
Proceeds from the Connections Project directly benefit Keys’ artists and arts organizations through Arts Council grants, including Art Builds Community, Artists in Schools and special projects grants.