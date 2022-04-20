'Eat like a Child' in limited run at Red Barn

Thirty-two years ago, a cast of kids hit the stage of the Red Barn Theatre in Key West, singing and dancing their way through a musical called “Eat Like a Child: And Other Lessons on How Not To Be A Grown-up.”
Among that group of young actors were Amber McDonald, Garth Holtcamp and Camila Duke, who were 9 or 10 years old at the time. Amber had literally grown up in the theater her parents — Mimi and Gary McDonald — established eight years earlier.
Fast forward 32 years. Amber, Garth and Camila all have kids of their own and history is about to repeat itself.
The Red Barn will present an updated version of “Eat Like A Child” in a very limited four-performance run Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., and there will be a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday and Sunday.
And front and center on the stage? The next generation: Lilly and Logan Good (Amber’s kids), Phineas Haskell (Camila’s son) and Greta Holtcamp (Garth’s daughter), among a dozen others.
“We’re calling it a ‘legacy’ production,” said Mimi McDonald who, with actress Carolyn Taylor, will be directing the new show. “We’ve been waiting for all our kid’s kids to get to the 8 to 10-year-old stage so we could do it. It’s a very sweet show, written about and for kids, performed by kids. We’re having a ball.”
The book for the show was written by Delia Ephron (Nora’s sister), with music and lyrics by John Forster, the award-winning singer-songwriter and composer of multiple children’s musicals. Nancy 3 Hoffman will be providing the musical accompaniment for the score, and Penny Leto will be handling the choreography.
The show centers around everything that impacts a kid’s world in wonderful little vignettes that feature various combinations of the young actors — from trying to sell the parents on getting a dog, to not wanting to go to bed, pretending to be sick to get out of going to school, how they don’t like their little sister, and the injustice of having to walk somewhere when there’s a perfectly good car to take them there. And that’s just a sampling.
“It’s really fun to hear them sing the same songs that have been stuck in my head all these years,” said Amber. “And it’s nice to acknowledge what really hasn’t changed — technology may have changed a lot, but all the stuff that’s true to being a kid is still the same, generation to generation.”
Her mom, Mimi, adds, “It’s about universal truths that don’t change. Any adult who sees this will most definitely see a lot of things they did themselves, for sure.”
Tickets are available http://www.redbarntheatre.com or by calling 305-296-9911.
The Red Barn Theatre is located at 319 Duval St.