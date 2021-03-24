Fringe Theater, together with Samuel’s House, will present “The Shot,” an online, one-woman play from Wednesday to Saturday, March 24-27. The national project connects the performing arts with local women’s shelters to draw attention to domestic violence and to raise funds for both nonprofits.
The play was inspired by the life of Katharine Graham. Before Graham was the publisher of the Washington Post (1963-1991), before she presided over the reporting of the Watergate scandal, before she became the first CEO of a Fortune 500 company, she was a wife with a secret.
“Many people find it difficult to believe that a strong woman would stay in an abusive relationship,” said Rebecca Tomlinson, Fringe’s Managing Artistic Director. “Or that a well-loved and educated man would be an abuser. This play powerfully presents that complex story.”
“The Shot” is performed by Sharon Lawrence, an Emmy-nominated actor from “NYPD Blue,” “Desperate Housewives” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” The play was poised to open as a reading in Los Angeles when COVID-19 struck last March. The producer, director, and playwright decided to re-envision the play into a one-woman video.
“We are delighted that the Fringe reached out to us on this project,” shared Tara Salinas, Samuel’s House Executive Director. “The play’s message is ultimately about overcoming. And that is paramount. The project also gives us an opportunity to remind our community that we are a safe and sober residential resource for women and families in Monroe County.”
“The Shot” will be available online and on demand at http://www.fringetheater.org. The play is offered at no charge, but patrons are encouraged to purchase a “Pay What You Will” ticket or make a tax-deductible donation. Ticket sales and donations collected in conjunction with this project will be divided between the two nonprofits.
A private matching grant will provide the opportunity for donations to double their impact up to $5,000.
To learn more about the Samuel’s House, visit www.samuelshouse.org and to learn about the national project, visit http://www.theshotplay.com.
For information about Fringe, call 305-731-0581, visit http://www.fringetheater.org or email info@fringetheater.org.