Love, betrayal, revenge, adventure, dreams, families, inheritance, power, tragedy, hope and happy endings: The core issues of Shakespeare’s world are ours, too, with the projected plans for the Keys Shakespeare Festival.

Keys Shakespeare set for 2023 season

Said Richard Ericson, festival co-founder and producing artistic director, “Shakespeare’s canon is the beating heart of our mission of professional, world-class, island-inclusive theater right here in the Florida Keys. The living, breathing Bard at his very best.”