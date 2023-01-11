An exploration of today’s Black literature and African-American literary history will be held Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 12-15, during the 40th annual Key West Literary Seminar. Themed “Singing America: A Celebration of Black Literature,” the seminar brings together nearly two dozen contemporary authors, poets, journalists and scholars in an open-air subtropical setting.

Known for an atmosphere where attendees can interact and exchange ideas, the gathering is headquartered at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater, 21 Quay Road, Truman Waterfront Park. The amphitheater’s main seating area is within a spacious open-ended saddlespan tent, while other covered areas provide additional seating and shade.