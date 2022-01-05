Second Saturday on Stock Island

Stock Island’s Art District is ready, set and on ‘go’ for the holiday season with the Second Saturday’s Art Stroll from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8.
There are new venues and a whole new lineup of art, fresh brews, water views and gifts from as small as postcards to sculpture built for a cathedral ceiling.
Start your Art Stroll at the Green Pineapple located within the Perry Hotel, 7001 Shrimp Road. They will be spotlighting three local artists. Lucy Hawk Art, a Key West based artist who creates hand cut paper artworks; Zen by Karen Moore, suffused with the powers of the earth’s elements, ZEN by Karen Moore jewelry looks and feels beautiful. Each piece is cleansed with Reiki energy, giving the opportunity to infuse each stone with personal intention; and Jasmine Jones of Ocean Blues Studio, a Key West native who creates her artwork using a combination of alcohol inks, acrylic paint and resin layers to create a body of work with a greater depth than traditional two dimensional paintings.
Next is Stock Yard Studios, 5700 4th Ave., home of Sacred Spaces, gallery of 16 local female artists with three work spaces: Whimsy Key West, Lucy Hawk Art and Beth with Washed Ashore Seaglass.
Also in the Stock Yard compound is stone sculptor, Craig Berube-Gray, Pamela Kostmayer and AD Tinkham. From there, head to Washed Up Key West at 6475 2nd St., a custom woodworking shop and artisan gift shop.
Finish at Collections Key West Gallery, 6810 Front St. Park at the Hog Fish and stroll 120 paces down the dock to the red doors. Impressionism, kinetic sculptures, Cuban art, all the way to pen sets and postcards.