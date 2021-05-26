The Florida Keys Council of the Arts works to support all the arts, in all the Keys, all the time. The local arts agency has launched its ninth annual Connections Project Road show, featuring a vibrant 24-foot mosaic mural created by local artists.
The exhibit is currently located at the Key West Art Center through Monday, June 7.
After connecting with the art, patrons can also collect art by making a $50 donation for one canvas or a $125 donation for three online at http://www.keysarts.com.
Once the road show ends, donors receive a randomly selected piece of the mosaic in the mail. Each work includes an artist statement providing insight into the origin of the work and the artist’s thoughts and inspiration.
Proceeds from Connections Project directly benefit Keys’ artists and arts organizations through Arts Council grants, including the Artists in Schools grant, the Special Projects grant, and its new grant, Art Builds Community.
For information, call the Florida Keys Council of the Arts at 305-295-4369 or visit http//www.www.keysarts.com.