To help keep art accessible during challenging times, The Studios of Key West is offering a number of ways to enjoy its exhibitions this season. In addition to regular gallery hours, Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., TSKW will have private tours to give small groups an opportunity to enjoy art safely. Bookings begin with a mimosa on the rooftop of the historic art deco building.
The April exhibition lineup features artists Olga Manosalvas, Scott Ponemone and Kyla Piscopink.
Manosalvas is known for her colorful paintings and sculptures which depict island dwellers, Mardi Gras revelers and voodoo queens with a distinct voice of the tropics. Her latest works explore a more monochromatic plane, capturing her figures in tones and highlighting sections of skin pigments and fabrics for added emphasis.
In the XOJ Gallery, Ponemone will show “2 x 2,” a watercolor series exploring human interactions. Each painting in the series presents the unique dynamic between two persons at the moment when Ponemone (the artist and a stranger) greets them and asks them to be models for his art.
In the Zabar Project Gallery, Piscopink will exhibit “Pisces." The dancers in the photographs inhabit an ethereal underwater dream world, offering both an escape from the day to day, and a deep connection to nature, the human form, imagination and profound spiritual forces.
April exhibitions can be seen starting Thursday, April 1, and continuing for the month at 533 eaton St. Information on the current exhibitions and private bookings can be found at http://www.tskw.org. or by calling 305-296-0458.