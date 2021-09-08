Swimmers begin the Swim to Alligator Lighthouse off Islamorada. The 8-mile course on the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida Keys has participants swimming to the lighthouse and back, and the event is being staged to raise awareness for the need to preserve six aging lighthouses off the Keys island chain.
Swimmers and their kayak teams pass Alligator Reef Lighthouse about 4 miles off Islamorada during a recent Swim for Alligator Lighthouse. The 8-mile Atlantic Ocean course off the Florida Keys has participants swimming to the lighthouse and back.
As many as 500 solo and relay-team open-ocean swimmers will attempt to conquer the eighth annual Swim for Alligator Lighthouse, a unique endurance challenge in Atlantic Ocean waters off Islamorada set for Saturday, Sept. 11.
Photo by Andy Newman
Photo by Andy Newman
As many as 500 solo and relay-team open-ocean swimmers will attempt to conquer the eighth annual Swim for Alligator Lighthouse, a unique endurance challenge in Atlantic Ocean waters off Islamorada slated for Saturday, Sept. 11.
Individuals and two-, three- and four-person teams must complete the 8-mile roundtrip course in less than eight hours. To compete as an individual, a participant must show proof of completing a prior 1,650-meter or 1-mile swim in 45 minutes or less.
Officially sanctioned by the World Open Water Swimming Association, the event features an in-water start and beach finish at the host hotel, Amara Cay Resort at Mile Marker 80.5, oceanside.
First- through fifth-place solo and relay-team finishers will win awards in male, female and mixed divisions. All successful participants receive a finisher medal and souvenir towel.
Early-bird check-in and packet pickup is set from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Amara Cay. An informal meetup social is planned from 6 to 9 p.m. at Florida Keys Brewing Co. at 200 Morada Way.
Swimmers can experience a host of activities during the weekend at Founders Park, Green Turtle Inn and other area eateries, according to organizers.
Participants also can check in Friday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Amara Cay.
Saturday, wave starts for swimmers will begin by 7:45 a.m. All swimmers must exit the water by 3:30 p.m. An awards ceremony with dinner begins at 6 p.m. at La Siesta Resort.
Entry fee is $210 for solo swimmers, and individuals must provide their safety-kayaker information to race officials. Fees are $200 per person for a two-person team, $190 per person for a three-person team and $180 per swimmer on four-person relay teams.
Online registration is available, and the field will be capped at 500 swimmers, according to race officials.