Fringe Theater’s cast of 'El Isleno 1921'

Fringe Theater’s cast of ‘El Isleno 1921,’ running at the Key West Armory Feb. 15-25, includes, front row from left, Wilhelmina Lopez-Martin, Alana Thurston, Aramis Ikatu, Mariah Woessner, Gregory James and Elisabet Garcia; and back row from left, Trey Forsyth, Wayne LaRue Smith, Jim Argoudelis, Michael D. Robinson, Wayne Dapser, Chas Hickey and Gil Parker.

 Photo provided

It’s December 1921 and business has never been better at The Red Rooster Tea & Coffee shop, Key West’s local speakeasy and sporting house. Love, lust, ragtime and jazz fill the air until a fated night with a mackerel sky.

”El Isleño 1921: The Untold Key West Story,” which opens at the Fringe Theater Wednesday, Feb. 15, is the legend of Manuel Cabeza (El Isleño) reimagined by musician/playwright Ben Harrison. With opening night already sold out, Fringe Theater is looking at a booming two-week run of this roaring ragtime musical production through Saturday, Feb. 25 at 600 White St.