Ben Harrison started taking music lessons at 14 years old from Chester Rupe, who is now in the Texas Music Hall of Fame, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He wanted to be the new Elvis from the get-go. Ben has a 1957 Gibson acoustic guitar, bought new, all original, that he still uses today.

Ben and his wife, Helen, lived in California when they decided to move to Costa Rico and build a sailboat. Their journey to Key West traveled from California through Mexico, to Roatan, Honduras, sailing his custom-made sailboat throughout the Caribbean.