The 30th annual Schooner Wharf Bar/Absolut Vodka Lighted Boat Parade kicks off Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. at the Historic Seaport, one of the myriad events going on during the holiday season in the Southernmost City.
The Key West Sailing Club’s entry in last year’s Lighted Boat Parade at the Historic Seaport featured Santa Claus towing numerous sailboats loaded down with presents.
ROB O’NEAL/Paradise
Schooner Appledore’s Harry Potter-themed entry cruises through the Historic Seaport during last year’s Schooner Wharf Lighted Boat Parade.
ROB O’NEAL/The Citizen
Mistletoe goes on the mast and running lights will twinkle in the appropriate red and green holiday colors for the annual Schooner Wharf Bar & Galley Lighted Boat Parade, Saturday, Dec. 10.
The parade begins at 8 p.m. but the festivities start early on the Harbor Walk of Lights Bight Before Christmas Celebration. The elementary students with the Bahama Village Steel Pan Band entertain with calypso Christmas music at 6 p.m. followed by Cayo Ritmo, a group of island’s musicians playing classic holiday tunes mixed with contemporary songs with Caribbean dance rhythms as well as rock, funk and soul.
The community family-friendly parade begins in the Historic Seaport and makes a close pass in front of Schooner Wharf Bar and the judge’s stand for the best view of the creative mariner’s efforts.
The variety is amazing and endless as dolphins and other aquatic creatures leap out of the sea to dazzle all. Past years have had huge conch shells, candy canes, Grinchs, messages of ‘Peace on Earth’ and ‘Support Our Troops,’ as well as Santa’s sleigh pulled by dolphins. Vessels range from classic schooners with Christmas trees on the mast, small fishing vessels with dancing seahorses, to sailing vessels, kayaks and dinghies decked out in their holiday best!
“We are once again honored to have the U.S. Coast Guard Group Key West lead the parade, as has been the proud tradition for the past 13 years,” said Evalena Worthington, owner of Schooner Wharf and event organizer.
Schooner Appledore II took first place last year with their Harry Potter Quiditch match. Placing second was perennial crowd favorite USCG Sector Key West, which put on an amazing display to honor first responders. Placing third was Tracey’s 70-feet of Traveling Kayaks with their Key West chickens pulling Santa on a bicycle sleigh.
There are boatloads of prizes as well as a free raffle for all participating boats.
Adding to the wonderland excitement are multi-screens showcasing the dazzling display of the island’s imaginative boaters and their ingenuity in past parades on the Harborwalk, the sails of tall ships and inside the garden of Schooner Wharf nightly.
The Harbor Walk of Lights becomes the island’s holiday headquarters, and the parade is a must-see event in Key West, where snow is not needed to make holidays bright.