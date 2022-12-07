Mistletoe goes on the mast and running lights will twinkle in the appropriate red and green holiday colors for the annual Schooner Wharf Bar & Galley Lighted Boat Parade, Saturday, Dec. 10.

The parade begins at 8 p.m. but the festivities start early on the Harbor Walk of Lights Bight Before Christmas Celebration. The elementary students with the Bahama Village Steel Pan Band entertain with calypso Christmas music at 6 p.m. followed by Cayo Ritmo, a group of island’s musicians playing classic holiday tunes mixed with contemporary songs with Caribbean dance rhythms as well as rock, funk and soul.