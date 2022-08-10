Brian Roberts is originally from Manahawkin, New Jersey. His parents, Ron and Linda Roberts, had a pest control business in New Jersey and owned a winter home on Big Pine Key. During the winter, Brian attended Sugarloaf school and would then return to Manahawkin.

He studied guitar and took lessons from John Bartus, musician and former mayor of Marathon. Brian had an interest in bass guitar and learned to play proficiently in middle school, as he became more skilled at reading music. He spent his senior year entirely up north, intensely studying music and winning the Louis Armstrong Jazz award at Southern Regional High School, then graduating in 1989.