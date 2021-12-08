Key West Holiday Fest is ready to sparkle and shine in all its glory with the Harbor “Walk of Lights” at the Historic Seaport, and the festivities continue through Friday, Dec. 31.
Other highlights include:
Through Christmas Eve, the MARC annual Christmas tree lot: Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, holiday accessories, ornaments, and wonderful locally produced gifts. More than 1,500 trees are available until they run out or Christmas Eve, which ever comes first. 1401 Seminary St. For information, call the MARC Plant Store at 305-296-9556.
Through Wednesday, Dec. 25, Historic Tours of America Holiday Lights & Sights Home Decorating Contest: Residents from Key West to Key Haven enter HTA’s competition for the most beautifully decorated house on the block, with public votes determining the winners. Cash prizes awarded for first, second and third place.
Through the holidays at Fort West Martello Tower: The Key West Garden Club, stewards of the Civil War-era property, deck out the fort and surrounding grounds and gardens with holiday decorations and lights. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave., admission is free; donations cheerfully accepted. Much of the festive décor will be visible at nighttime for walking, biking and drive-by enjoyment.
Saturday, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, plus Sunday, Dec. 19, and Friday Dec. 24, Visit Santa at the North Pole, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kids of all ages can visit with Santa at the Southernmost “North Pole,” conveniently located in the upstairs level of the historic Shops at Mallory Square, 291 Front St. Sit with Santa or have a socially distanced visit. Letter writing stations and a mailbox will be available for the younger set.
Friday, Dec. 10, Annual Holiday Concert & Bazaar at Custom House Museum, 5 to 9 p.m.: This free party features Key West artisans, musicians and choirs, along with a holiday light show.
Friday, Dec. 10, Holiday Historic Inn Tours – Night 1, 6 to 8 p.m. Explore some of the most romantically decorated locales on the island, including the Key West Butterfly Conservatory, the Gardens Hotel, Island City House, and Amsterdam’s Curry Mansion. Arrive at each property via free trolley or your own transportation and explore its unique architecture, history and holiday ambiance while tasting sweet and savory holiday treats and libation samplings.
Saturday, Dec. 11, Annual Parade of Paws & Holiday Bazaar at Higgs Dog Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (9 a.m. check-in): Benefits the Florida Keys SPCA. Costumes encouraged.
Saturday, Dec. 11, Schooner Wharf 30th annual Key West Lighted Boat Parade, 8 p.m.: A parade of illuminated watercraft. Arrive at the Key West Bight Marina at the Historic Seaport early in order to stroll through the magical Key West Harbor Walk of Lights with its array of shops, restaurants and watering holes, all decorated for the holidays.
Dec. 12-17, 20-23, and Dec 26: Conch Tour Train and Old Town Trolley’s Holiday Lights and Sights Tours: Twice nightly tours convey caroling passengers through streets and neighborhoods to view holiday lights of Key West.
Dec. 15-17, Sugar Rum Cherry: A Burlesque Nutcracker: A naughty but nice holiday two-act reverie at Key West Theater that features a bevy of burlesque beauties who dance their way through the land of libations in an adult version of the holiday classic.
Friday, Dec. 17, Holiday Historic Inn Tours – Night 2, 6 to 8 p.m.: Explore decorated inns on the island, including The Mermaid & the Alligator, Winslow’s Bungalows, Wicker Guest House and the Weatherstation Inn.
Saturday, Dec. 18, A Positive Step 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run: Don festive holiday jammies and join in the PJ Edition, starting and ending at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate; first 100 registrants receive a free t-shirt.
Sunday, Dec. 19, Anchors Aweigh Clubhouse will sponsor a Holiday Silent Auction from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 404 Virginia St. Jewelry, gifts, artwork, handbags and certificates for sailing, fishing, snorkeling, kayaking, a “White Glove” tour of the Truman Little White House and certificates for dining are among the many items to be offered.
Friday, Dec. 24-26, Holiday Jazz in the Gardens, 5 to 7 p.m.: The Gardens Hotel, 526 Angela St., welcomes holiday-goers to outdoor jazz performances in its garden, with a full cash bar on site.
Saturday, Dec. 25, SV Argo Narvis Christmas Brunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Christmas morning brunch on board the catamaran sailing yacht will include fare from top Key West restaurants along with bottomless mimosas, premium wine and craft beers, eggnog, juices, coffee and award-winning Bloody Mary’s from the Saint Hotel. Limited to 24 passengers.
Tuesday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve: For a midnight toast, chose between an abundance of uniquely Key West New Year’s Eve celebrations, including the Conch Shell Drop at Sloppy Joe’s Bar on Duval Street and the world-famous Red High Heel Drop at the Bourbon St. Pub.
For links to all events, visit http://www.KeyWestHolidayFest.com. For information, call the Lodging Association at 305-296-4959.