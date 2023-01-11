If you close your eyes and let the music wash over you, you’ll swear you’re listening to Patsy Cline singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” or “Crazy” or “I Fall To Pieces,” backed by her wonderful country band.
That’s how good Christine Mild is in “Back In Baby’s Arms,” her stellar tribute to Patsy Cline, set for Jan. 18-21 at Key West’s Red Barn Theatre. It’s a limited engagement, and seats are already going quickly.
Mild is well-known to Key West audiences, as she’s graced the Red Barn stage before in “Always, Patsy Cline,” the perennially popular play about the singer and a fan with whom she became friends. She has toured that show a dozen times. This new show is more concert than play, however.
“It’s essentially Patsy Cline’s music, as if you’re seeing her in a club,” Mild said. “It’s a look through her greatest hits, but I’ve also included some lesser-known things, including some songs that were written expressly for her but that she never got the chance to record. That’s a special treat in this production.”
Mild will be accompanied by a terrific small country band, headed by pianist/arranger Jim Rice, with the Red Barn’s Gary McDonald on drums and Gary Rivenson on bass. They’ve all worked together before, which gives them a tight, punchy, authentic sound for Mild to soar above.
“I’ll intersperse the songs with some thoughts about my journey with Patsy’s music and what it’s meant to me,” Mild said. “Working with her music and channeling her voice has broadened my understanding of what kind of singer I was, and how much I love working with a tight group of musicians. We have a lot of fun.”
Tickets for “Back in Baby’s Arms” are available at http://www/redbarntheatre.com or by calling the Red Barn box office at 305-296-9911. Sponsored in part by Culture Builds Florida and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.