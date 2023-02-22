2023.02.22 p music depalma caplan 2.jpg

Claire Caplan performs with the Paradise Big Band at the Tennessee Williams Fine Arts Center in 2022.

 Photos by Ralph de Palma

Claire Caplan, an only child, was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. Her mother, Leslie Caplan, a professional singer and classically trained, performs with the St. Louis Symphony Chorus and has performed at Carnegie Hall several times. She always encouraged Claire to sing.

She sang in a local children’s choir but hated it and had no interest in singing, until recently. Claire attended a community college and was interested in professionally training dogs. She applied, and was accepted, at Duke University to study Evolutionary Anthropology, as it related to canine and human evolution.

