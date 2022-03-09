Originally from Davenport, Iowa, Claire Finley started taking classical piano lessons at the age of 4. Barb Davis, a piano teacher who lived across the street from Claire’s grandmother, agreed to give a test lesson to young Claire. She continued to study piano from Ms. Davis until the age of 18.
She started playing violin in the fourth grade and played in the elementary school orchestra. One day, the middle school jazz band visited and performed — Claire was intrigued by the bass player. By the fifth grade, she was playing bass in the middle school jazz band.
Claire’s parents supported her at every step of the way — every lesson, every rehearsal and outfits for every performance. The musical director of a Lutheran church group where Claire performed along with a Methodist church group suggested a five-week summer program at the Berklee School of Music, in Boston, Massachusetts. While at summer camp, which she loved, she qualified for a Berklee World Scholarship program that paid $7,000 toward the estimated $170,000 undergraduate degree. She later qualified for an additional $7,000 and, in her second year at Berklee, she qualified for the Wes Wehmiller Bass Scholarship. Between all the scholarships and her parents savings, she graduated without any loans in 2009 with an undergraduate degree in Electric Bass Performance and Music Business Management.
Claire stayed in the Boston area and played in a wedding band called Men In Black until 2014.
While in Boston, she substituted for one of her professors in a band called Entrain, where she met Jeff Clark of Key West. After returning to Key West, Jeff called Claire and offered her a wedding gig in Key West along with the potential for a few other gigs.
When she arrived, Claire was overwhelmed by the hard-to-believe music scenes, but the clincher was the open free vibe of Key West and the late-night bike rides, with the smell of different flowers in the air, that convinced Claire to make Key West home. Her father grew many of the plants in their Iowa basement that she saw growing in Key West.
All of Claire’s classmates were moving to Los Angeles, Nashville and New York. None of those places would provide Claire with the quality of life that Key West offered. She feels the same core issues that will get you to success — a positive belief and a good inner compass — will be the same in Key West, New Orleans or Nashville.
Claire schedules a number of out-of-town gigs but Key West is always the best place to come home to. She comes back to steady music work on a beautiful tropical island. There is no place like Key West in the world were a musician can work steadily and collaborate with so many other musicians. “I get to go downtown and play music with my friends at the amazing Green Parrot.” Key West is like a big music sandbox, and everyone brings their toys to play with. Good players show up all the time.
“I probably gained more music skills playing three years in Key West than playing 10 years in Boston. I book my own band, play with other groups, play different styles of music, and live in paradise.”
Key West is almost like a drug for visitors. Claire has followers who watch her performances on streaming cameras at various Key West venues, long after they have left the island and returned to freezing cold Minnesota or Wisconsin. The Key West culture revolves around live music. It’s like a Key West music reality show. It’s infectious and exciting. Key West does not get stale.
Claire became best friends with Savannah Jane Buffet and performed at her wedding. A group played the night before that was part of the Playing For Change foundation, a non-profit setup to promote peace through music around the world. They came to Key West to video Claire for one song, but instead offered her a chance to play two songs that would be played around the world on Playing For Change videos. Claire recorded the 50th year celebration of “Dock of the Bay” and the “Soul Rebel” with Bunny Wailer. They asked Claire to play with their 13-piece band.
Since 2018, Claire’s main focus has been Playing For Change. The worldwide organization was founded in 2002 by Mark Johnson and Whitney Kroenke Silverstein with the first song, “Stand By Me”, recorded by street musicians from around the world, proving music is a universal language that connects us all.
They’ve won the Polar Music Prize. Their for-profit section currently supports 16 music schools that provide free music lessons in countries that really need them. Claire is currently recording all over the world — Brazil, India, Bahrain, Australia, — playing all different styles of music with local musicians. It’s a dream come true. They record with huge stars like Ringo Starr, Keith Richards and Bono.
Claire’s advice to new musicians: “Never say no to a new gig even if it’s scary. Not every situation is a perfect fit but may be a stepping stone. There are many components to becoming a good musician — it’s much more than hitting the right note at the right time.”