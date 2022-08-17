Cliff Sawyer was born to Robert and Naomi Sawyer. He, along with brothers Randy, Lloyd, Thomas and Robert and sister Ruth were raised in Key West’s Bahama Village. Cliff has been singing since he was 4 years old. He remembers hearing street-corner bands in the late 1940s that included Fats Navarro playing outside his window. His father played the trombone with Navarro.
Cliff played the kettle drums in his elementary school band, but he was mainly a vocalist. He sang in the choir and at segregated Douglass Elementary School. His favorite singer was Johnny Mathis. According to his sister, he would lock himself in the bathroom and practice singing like Mathis.
Cliff and his cousin, Charles Hall, were cast as natives in the movie “PT-109,” which was filmed on Big Munson Island (now Little Palm Island). Cliff remembers during their breaks that he and Charles would sing. Actors Cliff Robertson and Robert Blake were impressed and tried to talk them into recording in Los Angeles.
Coffee Butler was older than Cliff, but their mothers were the best of friends and were together almost every day. Consequently, Cliff got to see a lot of Coffee while growing up. The families were very close and enjoyed a lot of holidays and special times together. Later in life, Coffee and Cliff would become best of friends.
Cliff attended Key West High School for one year (after full integration), graduating in 1966. At age 19, Cliff was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to Vietnam and suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. He still gets flashback nightmares of seeing an Army friend’s face smiling and happy and, then, the next vision is the image of the same friend minutes later dead. He came back from Vietnam changed. He began drinking and smoking, far out of character, and developed an alcohol problem. Cliff received help from the Veterans Administration and learned to manage those demons, but the images still haunted him.
Cliff has had a gig at Little Palm Island for more than 20 years, ironically, where he worked as an extra during filming of “PT-109.” Cliff worked with almost every musician in Key West and recorded a CD with Fritz Zigler called “Looking Back.”
Cliff occasionally sat in with his life-long friend, Coffee Butler, at the Hukilau on North Roosevelt and usually sang Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together,” or a Johnny Mathis hit, or any duet with Coffee.
In 2005, Cliff organized a concert at the Tennessee Williams Theater, to celebrate the retirement of Coffee Butler; it sold out. Cliff introduced Coffee with a special rendition of “My Buddy.” Coffee walked on stage and sang “What a Wonderful World” with Cliff.
After Coffee lost his wife, Martha, in 2011, Cliff would visit daily, often bringing fresh grunts to cook. Cliff lost his longtime companion, Carol Favors, in 2016. Cliff and Coffee continued to get together almost every day to talk and sing. They always talked about the loving of memories of their mothers.
Cliff has been suffering from cognitive decline. The death of Carol six years ago, the passing of his closest friend, Coffee, in January and the recent passing of his small poodle mix, Jack, had left Cliff alone.
His sister, Ruth, is no longer able to personally care for Cliff. Key West will be losing another legend as Cliff will be moved to the Veterans Administration facility in Pembroke Pines.
I will miss my good friend Cliff Sawyer. His wonderful voice and talent is equaled only by his kindness and heart-felt goodness. Cliff has been through a lot in his life and had always come through it with a self-assured, collective cool.
I will always remember our five sold-out Coffee Butler concerts together from 2016 to 2019. The three of us would sit together on Coffee’s front porch, with a morning café con leche, selecting the music for the next performance. Cliff would ask Coffee if he remembered an old song they use to perform and would start a verse. Coffee would quickly come in, and the two would sing. This would go on and on. I had my own private concert, sitting between two legends.
Cliff Sawyer’s magnificent voice, his love of music and entertaining and his lifelong friendship with Coffee Butler are something to behold. May you always keep your music close to your heart, my friend.