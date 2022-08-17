Cliff Sawyer was born to Robert and Naomi Sawyer. He, along with brothers Randy, Lloyd, Thomas and Robert and sister Ruth were raised in Key West’s Bahama Village. Cliff has been singing since he was 4 years old. He remembers hearing street-corner bands in the late 1940s that included Fats Navarro playing outside his window. His father played the trombone with Navarro.

Cliff played the kettle drums in his elementary school band, but he was mainly a vocalist. He sang in the choir and at segregated Douglass Elementary School. His favorite singer was Johnny Mathis. According to his sister, he would lock himself in the bathroom and practice singing like Mathis.