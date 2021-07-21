BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Tony Novelly - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Ericson Holt - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • Tony Novelly - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Lady A Duo - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • Maasai Acoustic Session Duo - 6 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Terry Cassidy and friends - 6 to 10 p.m. Monday
  • John Andrews - 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday

THE BULL

  • Gerd Rube - 8 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Sunday

COFFEE BUTLER AMPHITHEATER

  • Sublime with Rome & Dirty Heads - 7 to 9 p.m. Friday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Tuner Harrison, Hiram Garzaro - 5:30 and 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Legendary JCs - 5:30, 9, 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Cayman Martin-Smith, Kenny Fradley, Henry Lysy - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday

HALO at SAINT HOTEL

  • Justin Angelo - 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Marjory Lee - 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Karri Daley - 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sunday
  • Kristen MacNamara - 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

HARD ROCK CAFE

  • Rick Fusco - 7 p.m. Friday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday, Monday
  • Oren Polak - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Oricle Blue - 9 p.m. Wednesday though Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday
  • Gary Hempsey Duo - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Sunday
  • Dan Harvey - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sunday
  • Zack Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Tim Williams - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Nick Norman - 8 p.m. Saturday

MARYLIN’S

  • Terri White, Larry Baeder - 5 p.m. Wednesday; 3 p.m. Sunday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Mateo Jampol - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • AJ Stampler & Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Man-Grooves Band - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Tom Taylor - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Tuesday
  • Friends of Wayne - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Shawn Scheller and the Contenders - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LeMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Karri Daley - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Jack Wolf - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Monday
  • Preacher Pete & the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathon Williams Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE PERRY HOTEL

  • Biscuit Thrill - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Rusty Lemmon - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Michael Naughton - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Izzy Zaidman - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Clint Bullard - 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Trenton Chandler - 5 p.m. Wednesday; 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Emma Zink - 5 p.m. Thursday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday; 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Myles Mancusco & Band - 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday
  • Joal Rush - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Caffeine Carl, Zack Seemiller - 2 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Monday 
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sunday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Monday; 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday; 1 to 4 p.m. Friday; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday.