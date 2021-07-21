Sorry, an error occurred.
The Legendary JCs bring their unique sound to the Green Parrot stage at 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Mateo Jampol will appear at the Gardens Hotel from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Among his many performances on the island, Alfonse is at Two Friends from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Monday; from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday; and from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Gary Hempsey will perform at the Schooner Wharf Bar from noon to 5p.m. on Tuesday.
Tony Baltimore will perform at the Schooner Wharf Bar from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.