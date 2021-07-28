BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Andy Westcott - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Dan Harvey - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • John Bartus - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Greg Pitts - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • Girls Night Out with Adrienne Z - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • Terry Cassidy and friends - 6 to 10 p.m. Monday
  • John Andrews - 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday

THE BULL

  • Sandra Lee Resch - 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday
  • Gerd Rube - 8 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Sunday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Larry Baeder Trio - 5:30 and 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Trae Pierce & the T Stone Band - 5:30, 9, 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday; sound check 5:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Mike Emerson Quartet - 1 p.m. Sunday
  • Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash - 5 to 10 p.m. Monday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Oren Polak - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Tim Williams - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday
  • Gary Hempsey Duo - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday
  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Sunday
  • Aaron Hudkins - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sunday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • The Raw Dawggs with Rob Benton - 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Bustin’ Out of Quarantine (Wayne Sorbelli and friends’ Led Zep tribute and Parrothead Massacre) - 7:30 p.m. Saturday

MARYLIN’S

  • Terri White, Larry Baeder - 5 p.m. Wednesday; 3 p.m. Sunday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • The Shanty Hounds - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • AJ Stampler & Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Gary Hempsey and Jesse Wagner - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Tom Taylor - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday
  • Friends of Wayne - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Perkins Road - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LeMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Karri Daley - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Monday, Tuesday
  • Jack Wolf - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete & the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Andy Westcott Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Clint Bullard - 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Joal Rush - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; Tuesday
  • Justin Angelo - 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday; 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Myles Mancusco & Band - 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday
  • Caffeine Carl, Zack Seemiller - 2 p.m. Tuesday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday, Monday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday