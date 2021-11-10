BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Brian Roberts - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Shawn Brown - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • John Bartus - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Scott & Marshall Morlock - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • Oracle Blue Duo - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • John Andrews - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

COFFEE BUTLER AMPHITHEATER

  • Tedeschi Trucks Band - 7 p.m. Sunday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Gregory James - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens - 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Waynard Scheller & Rainbow Full of Sound
  • Grateful Dead ‘72 Europe Tour - 5:30 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Dave Jordan & the NIA - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck
  • Tony Baltimore, Hiram Garzaro - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Robert Douglas - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday
  • Cliff Cody - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso Band - 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday
  • Kenny Fradley - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Michael Hammond - Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
  • Zack Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Randy McCallister - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Highway 61 - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

HOGFISH BAR & GRILL

  • Eric Paul Levy - 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday

KIKI’S SANDBAR

  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

KOA SUGARLOAF

  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Michael Elliot Moon - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Ross Brown - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Elle - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Dave Richards - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
  • Raven Cooper - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

REPUBLICA 24 NORTH HOTEL

  • Uncle Bob - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Steve Wik - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • David Dow - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Eric Berube - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Lee Sharp - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

ROCK HOUSE LIVE

  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday

RUM ROW at GATES HOTEL

  • David Dow - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • John Solinski - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Angel Raigoza - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Craig Jolly - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breeslin - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Rick Fusco Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Naked Karate Girls - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Jason Lamson Trio - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Andy Wescott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathon Williams Trio- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Ray Spence & Friends - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Izzy Zaidman - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Jared Schleicher — Pillow Weight - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Sheldon Benton - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Michael Naughton - 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Chris Thomas - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Charlie Miller - 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday
  • Brendan Mayer - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday; 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso Band - 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday
  • Joal Rush - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Caffeine Carl, Zach Seemiller - 1 p.m. Monday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST RESORT PINEAPPLE POOL

  • Allen “Frankendread” Allen - 1 to 4 p.m. Friday

STOCK ROCK CAFE

  • Lee Sharp - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday 
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday

TIPSY ROOSTER

  • John Solinski - 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Lee Sharp - 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday
  • Marjory Lee - 8 to 11 p.m. Friday
  • Dennis Middleton - 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Tuesday\
  • Michael Keeth - 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Monday

TOASTED COCONUT at 24 NORTH HOTEL

  • Michael Keeth - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday
  • Micah Read - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • John Solinski - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday

VIVA ARGENTINIAN STEAKHOUSE

  • Eric Paul Levy - 11 to 2 p.m. Friday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Alfonse - 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday
  • Eric Paul Levy - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday; 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday