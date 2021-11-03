BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Shawn Brown - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Ericson Holt - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Girls’ Night Out
  • Adrienne Z - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • Rob Garza - 6 to 10 p.m. Monday
  • John Andrews - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

Coffee Butler Amphitheater

  • ZZ Top - 7 p.m. Saturday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Gregory James - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Jazz in the Gardens
  • Peter Diamond & Friends - 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Ukukele Night - 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Claire Finley, Keiko Komaki, Hiram Garzaro - 5:30 and 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Johnny Sketch & The Dirty Notes - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck
  • Mike Emerson Quartet - 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Chris Bellamy - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday
  • Tropical Soul - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Jimmy Parrish - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Kenny & Chris - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Zack Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Cliff Cody - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Myles Mancuso Band - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon yo 4 p.m. Tuesday

KEY WEST ARTISAN MARKET

  • The Shanty Hounds - Noon to 2 p.m.

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Mike Nash & the Southern Drawl Band - 7 p.m. Sunday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Mary Spear - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

 

RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Jimi Pappas - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Ross Brown - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Elle - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Dave Richards - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Zack Seemiller

REPUBLICA 24 NORTH HOTEL

  • Gary William Straga - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Steve Hopper - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Eric Berube - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Uncle Bob - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • David Dow - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Wavy Dave - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

RUM ROW at GATES HOTEL

  • Uncle Bob - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Tom Taylor - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Angel Raigoza - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Craig Jolly - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breslin - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Friends of Wayne - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Turning the Tides - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m.
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Gerd Rube - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathon Williams Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Tall Paul Kristie & Friends - 5 p.m. Wednesday; 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Brendon Mayer Trio - 10 a.m. Thursday
  • Jessa - 4 p.m. Thursday
  • Cliff Cody, Arlis Albritton - 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday; 9 p.m. Saturday; with Jesse Rice and friends, 11 a.m. Sunday
  • Trop Rock Junkies - 9 a.m. Friday
  • Jimmy and the Parrots - 9 p.m. Friday
  • Jason Caraway - 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Myles Mancuso Band - 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 1 p.m. Monday
  • Brendon Mayer - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Caffeine Carl, Zach Seemiller - 1 p.m. Monday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST BEACH CAFE

  • The Shanty Hounds - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday

SOUTHERNMOST RESORT PINEAPPLE POOL

  • Allen “Frankendread” Allen - 1 to 4 p.m. Friday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday

STOCK ROCK CAFE

  • Lee Sharp - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

TIPSY ROOSTER

  • John Solinski - 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Craig Jolly - 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday
  • Marjory Lee - 8 to 11 p.m. Friday
  • Gary Williams Straga - 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday
  • Steve Wik - 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sunday
  • Steve Hopper - 8 to 11 p.m. Monday

TOASTED COCONUT at 24 NORTH HOTEL

  • Lee Sharp - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday
  • Micah Read - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Steve Hopper - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday
  • The Shanty Hounds - 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday

VIVA ARGENTINIAN STEAKHOUSE

  • Eric Paul Levy - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
  • Skipper Kripitz, Victoria Horne, Larry Smith - 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday