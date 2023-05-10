‘Magic’ Frank Everhart Jr. plies his trade last year at the Schooner Wharf Bar during his 25th anniversary event. Since 1997, the Chicago native has continued his father’s tradition, blending comedy and sleight of hand.
Key West magician and comedian Frank Everhart is celebrating the 26th anniversary of his Comedy Magic Bar at Schooner Wharf Bar, 202 Williams St.
Since its inception, Everhart’s Comedy Magic Bar has been entertaining audiences with hilarious moments and awe-inspiring, unforgettable magic.
Located inside the Schooner Wharf Bar, the Comedy Magic Bar is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a fun and unique experience in Key West, offering an intimate setting where guests can enjoy the comedy and magic up close and personal.
During the past 26 years, Everhart has honed his craft and developed a loyal following of fans who come from all over the world to see him perform. He has been recognized as one of the top comedians and magicians in the country and has won numerous awards for his performances.
To celebrate the 26th anniversary of his Comedy Magic Bar, a special show is planned for Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m.
The show will feature mentalist Nicholas Tweedy, guest appearances from Tevis Wernicoff and Alan Gold at the Comedy Magic Bar, with Everhart on hand with his special brand of comedy in magic.
Given this year’s unique number, the magician remarked: “For a full deck you need 52. Twenty-six years, I’m only halfway there! Lord willing, there’s 26 more years of comedy and magic before us. I’m looking forward to the next 26 years with just as much excitement as the first 26. I’m so grateful to all the fans who have supported me over the years.”
Everhart’s Comedy Magic Bar is open Wednesday through Sunday at the Schooner Wharf Bar, with show times from 7 p.m. until late. For information, visit http://www.frankeverhart.com or follow Frank Everhart on social media.