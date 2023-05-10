2022.05.21 photo page frank anniversary.jpg

‘Magic’ Frank Everhart Jr. plies his trade last year at the Schooner Wharf Bar during his 25th anniversary event. Since 1997, the Chicago native has continued his father’s tradition, blending comedy and sleight of hand.

 ROB O’NEAL/Paradise

Key West magician and comedian Frank Everhart is celebrating the 26th anniversary of his Comedy Magic Bar at Schooner Wharf Bar, 202 Williams St.

Since its inception, Everhart’s Comedy Magic Bar has been entertaining audiences with hilarious moments and awe-inspiring, unforgettable magic.

