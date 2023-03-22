Florida Keys visitors and residents can celebrate the bicentennial of the subtropical island chain throughout 2023, starting with an official kickoff concert and drone show Saturday, March 25, in Key West.

monroe county 200

The concert and other activities salute the 200th anniversary of the Florida Legislature’s founding of Monroe County, which contains the entire Florida Keys, on July 3, 1823. From Key Largo to Key West, events in the coming months recognize the historic anniversary and recall the Keys’ two centuries of rich and vibrant history.