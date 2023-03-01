p pap roberta

Roberta DePiero practices her talents with the Conch shell recently.

 Photo by Peter Arnow

Luckily for most competitors in Key West’s renowned Conch Shell Blowing Contest, they don’t have to be stellar musicians to test their pucker power in the quirky challenge.

Set for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Key West’s Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St., the contest instead draws people eager to share in a time-honored Key West tradition: blowing blasts on a pink-lined conch shell, a widely recognized symbol of the Florida Keys.