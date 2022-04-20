The Argo Nevis passes the Ocean Key Resort’s Sunset Pier with like-minded vessels close behind last year. This year, the 40th anniversary boat parade is set for Friday, April 22, at 5 p.m., followed by the Great Sea Battle of the Conch Republic at 7.
Aspiring Conch Republic citizens can celebrate the offbeat “nation’s” birthday through Sunday, April 24.
Showcasing the republic’s eccentric spirit, the 40th annual Conch Republic Independence Celebration commemorates the Florida Keys’ symbolic secession from the United States following the establishment of a 1982 U.S. Border Patrol blockade that virtually stopped traffic on the only road connecting the Keys and mainland Florida.
In protest, local officials proclaimed the island chain the independent Conch Republic. They then declared “war” on the United States, carried it out by pelting an unsuspecting U.S. Naval officer with stale Cuban bread, immediately surrendered and requested foreign aid.
Today patriots throughout the Keys fly the royal blue flag of the republic, whose motto is “We Seceded Where Others Failed,” and celebrate the secession’s anniversary each year with 10 days of “FUN-dependence” offerings.
In honor of the 40th birthday, organizers have planned more than 40 events ranging from historical to hysterical. Most are free and family friendly.
Numerous arts, cuisine and libation experiences also await festivalgoers.
The secession itself is to be commemorated Saturday, April 23, the historic event’s 40th anniversary, hosted by Conch Republic dignitaries and military members at Mallory Square beside Key West Harbor.
The festival concludes Sunday, April 24, after an open-air jazz performance, a sailing race that recalls the Florida Keys’ seafaring heritage and the closing night of the rollicking “Conch Republic — The Musical!” presented by the Fringe Theater.