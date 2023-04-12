Boat

A mock battle at sea is among the past festivities during Conch Republic Days.

 Paradise

An abundance of activities, including a lighthearted sea battle featuring tall ships, a parade dubbed the world’s longest and a “drag” race for female impersonators, await Key West fans April 21-30 during the 41st annual Conch Republic Days celebration.

The offbeat 10-day festival commemorates the Florida Keys’ symbolic secession from the United States and reinvention as the independent Conch Republic.