The Key West Art & Historical Society and Great Events Catering will present a picnic-style Conch heritage dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St.
Prepared by chefs Martha Hubbard and Dave Furman, this year’s Conch Revival Picnic will be during Key West’s weeklong bicentennial celebration and pays homage to the island’s Bahamian and Cuban culture through food, music, and a convivial community atmosphere.
The feast starts off with conch fritters, mollette and chicken empanadas followed by the main course of whole roasted local fish, roasted pig, shrimp and grits, conch chowder, Cuban morros and fried plantains. Save room for Key lime pie and the queen of all puddings for dessert. There will be a full cash bar and live music provided by Brian Roberts.
The Conch Revival Picnic tradition was launched in 2016 to increase awareness of Key West/Conch culture by preserving and promoting historic recipes created and consumed by Conch families for generations, but which have, over time, been disappearing from memory and tables. Many of the recipes presented are inspired by the post-war “Key West Woman’s Club Cookbook,” as well as recipes from other publications in the collection of The Society.
“Key West Art & Historical Society is honored to celebrate our local Bahamian and Cuban communities in this year’s picnic,” said KWAHS Executive Director Michael Gieda. “It’s a great opportunity for all of the island’s heritages to come together and share a meal that highlights some of their delicious culinary traditions.”
For tickets, visit http://www.kwahs.org. For information, call Kim Livingston at 305-295-6616, Ext. 106.