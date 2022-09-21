Turtle Time

The dedicated team at The Turtle Hospital rescues, rehabilitates and nurtures sick and injured turtles and, whenever possible, releases them back into the ocean.

 Photo provided by Marathon Turtle Hospital

Inviting environmental attractions await visitors to the Florida Keys and Key West, whether they’re interested in learning about marine mammals, sea turtles, wild birds or the plant species that add color and lushness to the island chain’s landscape.

Among the most notable attractions are the Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center in Tavernier, the Turtle Hospital and Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters in the Middle Keys, and the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden just outside the southernmost city in the continental United States.