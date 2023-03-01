A dedicated section titled “Connect with Keys Life” is now available on the Florida Keys tourism council’s visitor website, highlighting one of the Keys’ greatest “natural resources” — the friendly, easygoing people who make the island chain their home.

The section, http://www.fla-keys.com/connect-keys-life, encourages visitors to connect with local residents to glean insights and recommendations for off-the-beaten-path adventures and ways to immerse themselves in the genuine Keys experience.