The Florida Keys are acclaimed for their large population of visual artists, but art lovers generally can’t see works by several hundred of them at one time. Except, that is, when viewing “The Connections Project 2023: Celebrating our Unique History,” a 24-foot-long mural that’s touring the island chain to celebrate the connection between community members and local cultural initiatives.
The canvases portray elements from the island chain’s richly diverse environment, visually connecting viewers to the region’s natural world as well as to its artistic culture. “We have three-dimensional pieces, painted pieces, photography pieces, mixed media and all share the beauty of the Keys,” said Elizabeth Young of the individual canvases. “It’s a great example of arts and community awareness — connecting the Keys to a vibrant arts and culture community and to our audiences up and down the Keys.”
At each new stop during the mural’s Keys-wide tour, visiting and resident art lovers can enjoy a free opening reception. Receptions are scheduled 5 to 7 p.m.
Receptions will be held on Friday, March 24, Artists in Paradise Gallery, 221 Key Deer Blvd, Big Pine Key; and Thursday, April 20, Gato Building lobby, 1100 Simonton St., Key West.
After viewing the Connections Project, art lovers can make a permanent connection by adding pieces of it to their collection. Patrons can make a $60 donation for one canvas or a $160 donation for three at any reception or online at http://www.keysarts.com.
Once the road show has ended, donors will receive randomly selected canvases by mail. Each piece is to include an artist statement providing insight into the work and the artist’s inspiration. Proceeds from the Connections Project benefit Keys artists and arts organizations through arts council grants including the new “Art Builds Community” program focused on cultural equity.