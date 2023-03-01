Connection Project sets receptions
Photo provided

The Florida Keys are acclaimed for their large population of visual artists, but art lovers generally can’t see works by several hundred of them at one time. Except, that is, when viewing “The Connections Project 2023: Celebrating our Unique History,” a 24-foot-long mural that’s touring the island chain to celebrate the connection between community members and local cultural initiatives.

The canvases portray elements from the island chain’s richly diverse environment, visually connecting viewers to the region’s natural world as well as to its artistic culture. “We have three-dimensional pieces, painted pieces, photography pieces, mixed media and all share the beauty of the Keys,” said Elizabeth Young of the individual canvases. “It’s a great example of arts and community awareness — connecting the Keys to a vibrant arts and culture community and to our audiences up and down the Keys.”