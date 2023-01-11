On Sunday, Jan. 15, California-raised folk singer and storyteller John Craigie will play his first show in Key West at Fort East Martello, a new flag on the map for the bell bottom-wearing crooner who made a splash this summer with a series of performances at the Newport Folk Festival.

Songwriter Mason Jennings, who has called Minnesota home for most of his career, will make his first return to the island in nearly 10 years — a long-awaited encore for the balladeer who has spent the past two decades touring the country with names like Jack Johnson, Ben Harper and Donavon Frankenreiter.