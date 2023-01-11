On Sunday, Jan. 15, California-raised folk singer and storyteller John Craigie will play his first show in Key West at Fort East Martello, a new flag on the map for the bell bottom-wearing crooner who made a splash this summer with a series of performances at the Newport Folk Festival.
Songwriter Mason Jennings, who has called Minnesota home for most of his career, will make his first return to the island in nearly 10 years — a long-awaited encore for the balladeer who has spent the past two decades touring the country with names like Jack Johnson, Ben Harper and Donavon Frankenreiter.
The performances are part of the ongoing Coast Is Clear Concert Series, a more intimate extension of the larger, locally produced, hurricane-season-ending festival that wrapped a month ago and brought performances by Shakey Graves, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Fruit Bats and a host of other bands in the indie folk and Americana music scenes.
When asked about the music, series founder and co-producer Billy Kearins of Coast Projects stated, “Our goal is to consistently bring world class talent to the island during the stretch of year when the weather is best-suited for outdoor live performances.” Adding, “but what we do is pretty niche. The bands and artists we bring are all acclaimed and award-winning in the folk and Americana music scene … and while we’re trying to turn locals on to something new, most of the concert-goers actually come in from out of town because all of our shows are one of a kind. It’s a combination of setting and style that attracts the fans, and for this show we have folks coming from all over the country, including Alaska, California and Oregon to name a few of the more-distant locales. And while any ticket sold helps the cause, we really wish more locals would get involved because the whole experience is really special.”
Gates open at 6 p.m. performances at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Mason Jennings will take the stage for a 75-minute set at 7 p.m. and John Craigie will follow at 8:30 p.m. This is a seated show — general admission, seated tickets are $40 and VIP tickets are $75.Children 15 and younger are free with a paying adult but are not permitted in the VIP section without a ticket. There will be a separate, staff-supervised kids section as well as food options and a cash bar. All ticket and bar sales will benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society.