Pet Masquerade 03

A canine-led version of the rock band, KISS, was a popular act at last year’s Pet Masquerade.

 Photo provided

Colorfully garbed canines, felines in finery and other costumed critters will strut their stuff Wednesday, Oct. 26, during Key West’s annual Pet Masquerade.

The fur is likely to fly as pets and their people vie for prizes in the family-friendly competition, a highlight of the island city’s Fantasy Fest costuming and masking festival that runs Oct. 21-30.