The Crooks Annual Second Line will once again march up Duval Street on Sunday, Jan. 30, honor those on the island loved and lost. The free event benefits the Bahama Village Music Program.
Begun in 2015 after Key West lost the world-class drummer Richard Crooks, the traditional New Orleans second line sendoff was attended by hundreds and became an annual celebration in 2016, in memory of Richard’s mother-in-law, Nancy Robinson.
The parade will dance and march from the Hog’s Breath Saloon, 400 Front St., up Duval to the Green Parrot, 601 Whitehead St., with performances along the route.
All are invited in festive attire at noon at the Hog’s Breath for music, sales of parade paraphernalia, hand-painted parasol and tambourine silent auctions, raffles and a Bloody Mary, sponsored by Bombora Vodka, Key West Bean Company, and the Hog’s Breath Saloon.
At 2 p.m., the march will begin with the accompaniment of the Key West Funeral Band, the Bahama Village Music Program Joyful Voices, BVMP Jr. Junkanoos and assorted and sundry musicians. All are encouraged to join in.
The parade will culminate at about 3 p.m. at the Green Parrot with a brief memorial program and a jam led by Key West’s incomparable Bill Blue Band. The party will continue to 6 p.m. For a $100 donation to honor a loved one, participants will receive a photo placard to carry in the parade as well as a permanent spot on the CASL website.
Those who have participated in previous years are urged to photo placard. Submit an honoree before Friday, Jan. 21, to ensure their name is on a placard and are ready in time for the parade