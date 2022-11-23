Music fans from coast to coast and beyond will arrive in Key West on Thursday, Dec. 1, for the fifth annual COAST Is Clear Music & Arts Festival, a hurricane season-ending cultural celebration.
The opening night event was created through an alliance between festival co-producer Key West Art & Historical Society, Tropic Cinema and San Carlos Institute — will kick off the weekend-long festival, by bringing director and rock photographer Danny Clinch to the island for a film screening and talk about his 2018 film, “A Tuba To Cuba.”
The film chronicles a trip by the New Orleans-based Preservation Hall Jazz Band to the shores of Cuba in an effort to collaborate and connect with their musical roots.
The evening will culminate with a performance by Preservation Hall and set the tone for a full weekend of music, arts, and culture in venues across Old Town all the way out to Saturday’s main musical event at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd.
The annual weekend-long festival has been rooted in community collaborations since its first year as a local celebration to close out hurricane season in 2017 — the year of Hurricane Irma.
In that spirit three like-minded cultural organizations found common ground and joined forces to bring something culturally relevant and impactful to a weekend that strives to combine world class art with local institutions.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, at San Carlos Institute, 516 Duval St.. Single event passes are now available at the festival website, http://www.coastisclearfest.com and all ticket sales directly benefit the nonprofit organizations involved.
The COAST Is Clear Music & Arts Festival, was founded in 2017 by Coast Projects, and is now co-produced through a community partnership with Key West Art & Historical Society.