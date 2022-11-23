Music fans from coast to coast and beyond will arrive in Key West on Thursday, Dec. 1, for the fifth annual COAST Is Clear Music & Arts Festival, a hurricane season-ending cultural celebration.

The opening night event was created through an alliance between festival co-producer Key West Art & Historical Society, Tropic Cinema and San Carlos Institute — will kick off the weekend-long festival, by bringing director and rock photographer Danny Clinch to the island for a film screening and talk about his 2018 film, “A Tuba To Cuba.”