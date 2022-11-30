From Raleigh, North Carolina, Debra (Deb) Hudson grew up sitting on the piano bench next to her father, who was a Jazz musician. She credits him with her style of singing, down to the little inflections in her voice. She began playing guitar and writing songs at age 12.

Deb spent many years in Nashville finding her musical direction. She began to write music, sing, tour, record demos and jam with great musicians. She wrote songs with Grammy winner John Prine, and they developed a serious relationship.