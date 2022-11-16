p music depalma allen 1.jpg

Singer-songwriter Din Allen called Key West home for more than four decades.

 Photo by Ralph De Palma

James “Din” Allen came to Key West from New York City in 1978, to join his brother Woody and to play bass at the Rose Tattoo (now Bagatelle). They performed at other locations, but after the winter season ended, it became difficult to find work. Most bands would leave and travel north to Maryland and Virginia. Din and Woody, along with Quint Lange, formed a trio and stayed in Key West during the lean summer months.

In 1979, the trio started performing at the Pier House, playing calypso and junkanoo music. They would play gigs wherever they could find them and just “survived” the summer. This, combined with playing a good deal of Bob Marley reggae, led to the name of the band: The Survivors. The famous Survivors’ song, “Back in Cayo Hueso,” had a lyric written by Din’s brother Woody: “77 we arrived, somehow the 80s, we survived.”