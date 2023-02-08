2023.02.08 p music depalma martin 2 coffee.jpg

Dottie Martin is seen with longtime collaborator Coffee Butler in 2017.

Dottie Martin was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. At age 17, she fell in love with a 4-foot, 10-inch jockey. They were married, traveled around the country and later divorced. Dottie started singing and performing at the age of 20.

Detroit native Dottie Martin began singing at age 20 and performed in Key West for more than 50 years.

In 1949, while visiting friends in New York, Dottie was set up with an audition at the St. Regis Hotel with Ray Block, Broadway songwriter, musician and Big Band leader, who was associated with Music Corporation of America. The audition resulted in an agent, a vocal coach and a budding career with radio producers. Television was very new and radio was still the ticket. She began learning how to perform by working in smaller clubs, traveling to various cities in the Northeast and returning to gigs in uptown New York.